1887
  1. Home
  2. Papers
  3. OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
  4. Gene editing in an international context

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) leads OECD research on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Working Papers cover a broad range of topics including definition and measurement of science and technology indicators, global value chains, and research on policies to promote innovation. These technical or analytical working papers are prepared by staff or outside consultants to share early insights and elicit feedback.

English

.

Gene editing in an international context

Scientific, economic and social issues across sectors

Gene editing techniques represent a major advance in the field of biotechnological research and application, promising significant benefits across the domains of human health, sustainability and the economy. There is broad agreement that gene editing techniques go beyond incremental advances of past biotechnologies. However, harnessing the potential of gene editing techniques will require meeting significant policy challenges in arenas of governance, ethics, and public engagement. This report summarises the discussions of a group of international experts of science, technology and policy, as well as policymakers at a dedicated workshop entitled “Gene editing in an international context: scientific, economic and social issues across sectors” in Ottawa, Canada on 29-30 October 2016.

English

EMAIL THIS PAGE

Authors
Anu Shukla-Jones, Steffi Friedrichsi and David E. Winickoffi iOECD

23 Mar 2018

51 pages

No. 2018/04

http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/38a54acb-en

This is a required field
Please enter a valid email address
Approval was a Success
Invalid data
An Error Occurred
Approval was partially successful, following selected items could not be processed due to error