Consumer protection enforcement in a global digital marketplace

This report examines information on consumer protection enforcement authorities of OECD member and non-member countries, especially on the ability of these authorities to co-operate across borders. It is based on questionnaire responses from 31 countries, supplemented by additional research. It has been prepared to support a review of the 2003 OECD Recommendation of the Council concerning Guidelines for Protecting Consumers from Fraudulent and Deceptive Commercial Practices across Borders. It will also inform work to implement the 2016 OECD Recommendation of the Council on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce, which contains updated provisions on enforcement co-operation.