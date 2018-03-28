OECD Digital Economy Papers
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
English, French
- ISSN: 20716826 (online)
- http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/20716826
Consumer protection enforcement in a global digital marketplace
This report examines information on consumer protection enforcement authorities of OECD member and non-member countries, especially on the ability of these authorities to co-operate across borders. It is based on questionnaire responses from 31 countries, supplemented by additional research. It has been prepared to support a review of the 2003 OECD Recommendation of the Council concerning Guidelines for Protecting Consumers from Fraudulent and Deceptive Commercial Practices across Borders. It will also inform work to implement the 2016 OECD Recommendation of the Council on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce, which contains updated provisions on enforcement co-operation.
