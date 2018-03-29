Consumer product safety in the Internet of Things

1887
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.

In addition to offering greater product choice and convenience to consumers, the IoT is expected to revolutionise the way product design, manufacturing, and product delivery processes are monitored, analysed and improved, including remotely. This report describes current and emerging IoT developments that may have implications for consumer product safety policy design and enforcement. It describes the opportunities afforded by the IoT to enhance the quality of products, help prevent consumer product safety hazards or damage, and to create better ways to manage safety in the supply chain and the marketplace. The report also draws attention to the potential for the IoT to give rise to new safety risks, and questions about whether existing liability and product safety regulatory regimes are adequate.

Authors
OECD

29 Mar 2018

32 pages

No. 267

http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/7c45fa66-en

