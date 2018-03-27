Report on statistics and indicators of biotechnology and nanotechnology

This report brings together the latest available patenting and bibliometric activity data on biotechnology, nanotechnology and related emerging and converging technologies. The data has been collected by the secretariat to the OECD Working Party on Biotechnology, Nanotechnology and Converging Technologies (BNCT).

This report combines highlights of the indicators and statistics for both biotechnology and nanotechnology, collated and analysed by the BNCT. It provides a summary of trends and developments in biotechnology and nanotechnology over the last 20 to 25 years, based on the longitudinal analyses of patents. In addition, an experimental indicator, which aims to identify trends and developments of research areas of biotechnology and nanotechnology, was introduced: publication titles of the two technology fields were analysed using a text-mining approach, and an overlay map of the most often use keyword co-occurrences was created, in order to visualise the developments over time in each research area.