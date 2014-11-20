You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers / Mental Health and Work
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-199X (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/1815199X
Mental Health and Work
Achieving Well-integrated Policies and Service Delivery
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jxsvvn6pq6g-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/social-issues-migration-health/mental-health-and-work_5jxsvvn6pq6g-en
- Author(s):
- Iris Arends1, Niklas Baer2, Veerle Miranda3, Christopher Prinz3, Shruti Singh3, 4
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: University of Groningen, Netherlands
- 2: Psychiatrie Baselland, Switzerland
- 3: OECD, France
- 4: UK Department of Work and Pensions, United Kingdom
-
- 20 Nov 2014
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 161
- Pages:
- 39
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jxsvvn6pq6g-en
- JEL Classification:
- I18: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Government Policy ; Regulation ; Public Health
- I28: Health, Education, and Welfare / Education and Research Institutions / Government Policy
- I38: Health, Education, and Welfare / Welfare, Well-Being, and Poverty / Government Policy ; Provision and Effects of Welfare Programs
- J18: Labor and Demographic Economics / Demographic Economics / Public Policy
- J28: Labor and Demographic Economics / Demand and Supply of Labor / Safety ; Job Satisfaction ; Related Public Policy