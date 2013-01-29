You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Health Working Papers / Health Spending Growth at Zero
OECD Health Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-2015 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18152015
Health Spending Growth at Zero
Which Countries, Which Sectors Are Most Affected?
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k4dd1st95xv-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/social-issues-migration-health/health-spending-growth-at-zero_5k4dd1st95xv-en
- Author(s):
- David Morgan1, Roberto Astolfi1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 29 Jan 2013
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 60
- Pages:
- 23
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5k4dd1st95xv-en
- JEL Classification:
- H51: Public Economics / National Government Expenditures and Related Policies / Government Expenditures and Health
- I12: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Health Behavior
- I18: Health, Education, and Welfare / Health / Government Policy ; Regulation ; Public Health