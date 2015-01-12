 
 

OECD Digital Economy Papers

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

The Proliferation of “Big Data” and Implications for Official Statistics and Statistical Agencies

A Preliminary Analysis

Christian Reimsbach-Kounatze1
  • 1: OECD, France

12 Jan 2015
This working paper describes the potential of the proliferation of new sources of large volumes of data, sometimes also referred to as “big data”, for informing policy making in several areas. It also outlines the challenges that the proliferation of data raises for the production of official statistics and for statistical policies.
 
