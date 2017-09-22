 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

ISSN: 
2307-4957 (online)
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/23074957
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

The Microbiome, diet and health

Towards a science and innovation agenda You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/d496f56d-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/the-microbiome-diet-and-health_d496f56d-en
  • READ
Author(s):
OECD
22 Sep 2017
Bibliographic information
No.:
42
Pages:
48
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/d496f56d-en

Hide / Show Abstract

There is now strong evidence that microbiomes play an important role in human health, as there are clear linkages to many of the major non-communicable diseases. This report assesses the key policy challenges for innovation in the microbiome. Evidence is accumulating that through diet, the gut microbiome can be altered to generate greater well-being, to offer better protection against non-communicable diseases, and even to cure such conditions. The report argues that if such a promising scientific field is to lead to innovative applications, policies on science and innovation must be improved in five areas: 1) science policy; 2) enabling translational science; 3) public-private collaboration; 4) regulatory frameworks; and 5) skills, communication and the public.
 
Visit the OECD web site