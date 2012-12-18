 
 

OECD Digital Economy Papers

ISSN: 
2071-6826 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/20716826
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

The Development and Diffusion of Digital Content You or your institution have access to this content

English
Author(s):
OECD
18 Dec 2012
Bibliographic information
No.:
213
Pages:
45
DOI: 
10.1787/5k8x6kv51z0n-en

Viewers are watching a growing share of video via Internet-based distribution systems. New digital content distribution services are having appreciable impacts on established media industries and network service providers in many OECD countries. The competitive landscape in media, already complex, will become even more multifaceted. Public policy frameworks in the media and telecommunications sector must be reviewed in light of these developments. This paper argues that convergence should be taken as the rule, rather than the exception. Careful application of best practices can address most policy concerns.
 
