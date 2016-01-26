 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

ISSN: 
2307-4957 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/23074957
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

Reshoring: Myth or Reality? You or your institution have access to this content

English
Author(s):
Koen De Backer1, Carlo Menon1, Isabelle Desnoyers-James1, Laurent Moussiegt1
  • 1: OECD, France

26 Jan 2016
The news that companies in OECD economies are increasingly bringing manufacturing activities back home has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. Headline cases of a number of large multinational companies have given increased visibility to the phenomenon of reshoring in the economic press, academic research and policy discussions.. The debate on re-shoring (often also called “backshoring”, “nearshoring”, “onshoring”) is very lively with some even arguing that the time of offshoring has come to an end. But considerable disagreement exists about how important this trend actually is for economies in particular the number of jobs that reshoring is supposed to bring back. While policy makers in OECD economies hope that reshoring might help to revitalise their slumping manufacturing industries, the rationale for policy measures around reshoring is not clear-cut.
Also available in French
 
