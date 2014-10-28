 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

ISSN: 
1815-1965 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/18151965
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) leads OECD research on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Working Papers cover a broad range of topics including definition and measurement of science and technology indicators, global value chains, and research on policies to promote innovation. These technical or analytical working papers are prepared by staff or outside consultants to share early insights and elicit feedback.
 

Renewable Energy Policies and Cross-border Investment

Evidence from Mergers and Acquisitions in Solar and Wind Energy You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jxv9f3r9623-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/renewable-energy-policies-and-cross-border-investment_5jxv9f3r9623-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Chiara Criscuolo1, 2, Nick Johnstone2, Carlo Menon2, Victoria Shestalova3
Author Affiliations
  • 1: University College London, United Kingdom

  • 2: OECD, France

  • 3: CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, Netherlands

28 Oct 2014
Bibliographic information
No:
2014/03
Pages:
33
DOI: 
10.1787/5jxv9f3r9623-en

Hide / Show Abstract

The study assesses the role of feed-in tariffs (FITs) and renewable energy certificates (RECs) in creating incentives for cross-border investments and for investments in particular technological portfolios via M&A. The analysis explores the dataset on M&As in alternative energy sources worldwide over 2005-2011. The results suggests that FITs encourage more diversified M&A than RECs. With respect to foreign investment, the study finds a linear relationship between FITs and cross-border M&As in the wind energy sector, but an inverted U-shaped relationship in the solar energy sector. One possible explanation for the latter may lie in reduced policy credibility due to the public finance implications of ‘generous’ FITs. Another possible explanation for this finding concerns the use of high solar FITs by countries whose natural conditions provide little comparative advantage in solar energy, suggesting that low profitability and limited potential of solar energy in those countries might have deterred the entry of foreign investors.
Keywords:
renewable energy policy, foreign direct investment, solar and wind energy, energy portfolio, M&A
JEL Classification:
  • G34: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Mergers ; Acquisitions ; Restructuring ; Corporate Governance
  • Q42: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Alternative Energy Sources
  • Q48: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Government Policy
 
Visit the OECD web site