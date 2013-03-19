 
 

OECD Digital Economy Papers

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

Protecting and Empowering Consumers in the Purchase of Digital Content Products You or your institution have access to this content

OECD
19 Mar 2013
Bibliographic information
219
42
10.1787/5k49czlc7wd3-en

The spread of broadband, mobile devices and online and mobile payments usage are driving the expansion in digital content products. These can be downloaded, streamed or accessed through Internet Protocol (IP) TV on a range of channels including online retail platforms and social media. While consumer demand for these products has increased rapidly in recent years, a number of challenges undermine confidence in the market. Issues requiring policy attention include: inadequate disclosures about product usage or interoperability limitations; product access and quality problems; unclear rules on the collection, usage and sharing of data provided by consumers as a condition for purchasing products; and inadequate dispute resolution and redress mechanisms.
 
