 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

ISSN: 
2307-4957 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/23074957
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

Policy Lessons from Financing Innovative Firms You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js03z8zrh9p-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/policy-lessons-from-financing-innovative-firms_5js03z8zrh9p-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Karen E. Wilson1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

24 June 2015
Bibliographic information
No.:
24
Pages:
39
DOI: 
10.1787/5js03z8zrh9p-en

Hide / Show Abstract

There has been increasing global concern from policy makers over the lack of access to finance for young innovative firms. As a result, governments in many OECD countries have sought to address the financing gap and perceived market failures by supporting the seed and early stage market. This paper seeks to summarise the lessons learned in seed and early stage finance based on OECD work focused on policies related to financing high growth firms, including angel investment and venture capital. Growth in seed and early stage finance policies highlights the role that financial development and other policies play in firm dynamics and job creation.
 
Visit the OECD web site