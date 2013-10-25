 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

ISSN: 
2307-4957 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/23074957
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

Policies for Seed and Early Stage Finance

Findings from the 2012 OECD Financing Questionnaire You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k3xqsf00j33-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/policies-for-seed-and-early-finance_5k3xqsf00j33-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Karen E. Wilson1, Filipe Silva1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

25 Oct 2013
Bibliographic information
No.:
9
Pages:
81
DOI: 
10.1787/5k3xqsf00j33-en

Hide / Show Abstract

This report highlights the growth in support for financial instruments for seed and early stage firms across OECD member countries. These instruments include grants, loans and guarantee schemes, tax incentives and equity funds. This increased support is linked to the recent financial crisis and the growing concern about young firms’ access to finance. The paper notes that framework conditions play an important role in access to finance and must be taken into consideration as a significant part of the policy mix. Demand-side policies to develop entrepreneurial and investment talent and networks are also critical. The role of evaluation and the need to better link policy objectives and outcomes are also discussed.
 
