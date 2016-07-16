You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers / OECD Taxonomy of Economic Activities Based on R&D Intensity
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-1965 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18151965
OECD Taxonomy of Economic Activities Based on R&D Intensity
English
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlv73sqqp8r-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/oecd-taxonomy-of-economic-activities-based-on-r-d-intensity_5jlv73sqqp8r-en
- Author(s):
- Fernando Galindo-Rueda1, Fabien Verger1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 16 July 2016
- Bibliographic information
-
- No:
- 2016/04
- Pages:
- 24
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jlv73sqqp8r-en