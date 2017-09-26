You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers / Marine biotechnology
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
- ISSN:
- 2307-4957 (online)
-
- http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/23074957
Marine biotechnology
Definitions, infrastructures and directions for innovation
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/9d0e6611-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/marine-biotechnology_9d0e6611-en
- Author(s):
- OECD
-
- 26 Sep 2017
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 43
- Pages:
- 51
- http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9d0e6611-en