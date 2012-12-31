 
 

Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders

English
Author(s):
Laudeline Auriol1, Martin Schaaper1, 2, Bernard Felix3, 4
  • 1: OECD, France

  • 2: UNESCO Institute for Statistics, Canada

  • 3: Eurostat, Luxembourg

  • 4: European Commission, Belgium

31 Dec 2012
No:
2012/07
Pages:
89
DOI: 
10.1787/5k4dnq2h4n5c-en

In 2004, the OECD launched a collaborative project with the UNESCO Institute for Statistics and Eurostat aimed at developing internationally comparable indicators on the labour market, career path and mobility of doctorate holders. This paper presents the third edition of the technical guidelines used in the framework of the Careers of Doctorate Holders (CDH) project. The technical guidelines are composed of: i) the methodological guidelines; ii) a core model questionnaire and instruction manual; and iii) the output tables used for reporting data at the international level and related definitions. This edition builds on the experience resulting from the two first large scale data collections, which were based on the previous editions of the technical guidelines released in 2007 and 2010. In addition to a number of basic adjustments, it proposes improvements in the wording of the survey questions as well as new ways to measure competencies and skills of doctorate holders both at the time of their advanced research degree completion and in their current employment.
 
