You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers / 'Manufacturing or Services - That is (not) the Question'
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
- ISSN:
- 2307-4957 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/23074957
'Manufacturing or Services - That is (not) the Question'
The Role of Manufacturing and Services in OECD Economies
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js64ks09dmn-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/manufacturing-or-services-that-is-not-the-question_5js64ks09dmn-en
- Author(s):
- Koen De Backer1, Isabelle Desnoyers-James1, Laurent Moussiegt1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 23 Feb 2015
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 19
- Pages:
- 53
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5js64ks09dmn-en