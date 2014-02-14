 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

ISSN: 
2307-4957 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/23074957
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

Intelligent Demand: Policy Rationale, Design and Potential Benefits You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jz8p4rk3944-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/intelligent-demand-policy-rationale-design-and-potential-benefits_5jz8p4rk3944-en
  • READ
Author(s):
OECD
14 Feb 2014
Bibliographic information
No.:
13
Pages:
56
DOI: 
10.1787/5jz8p4rk3944-en

Hide / Show Abstract

Policy interest in demand-side initiatives has grown in recent years. This may reflect an expectation that demand-side policy could be particularly effective in steering innovation to meet societal needs. In addition, owing to constrained public finances in most OECD countries, the possibility that demand-side policies might be less expensive than direct support measures is attractive. Interest may also reflect some degree of disappointment with the outcomes of traditional supply-side measures. This paper reviews demand-side innovation policies, their rationales and importance across countries, different approaches to their design, the challenges entailed in their implementation and evaluation, and good practices. Three main forms of demand-side policy are considered: innovation-oriented public procurement, innovation-oriented regulations, and standards. Emphasis is placed on innovation-oriented public procurement.
 
Visit the OECD web site