You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers / Identifying and inducing breakthrough inventions
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-1965 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18151965
Identifying and inducing breakthrough inventions
An application related to climate change mitigation
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js03zd40n37-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/identifying-and-inducing-breakthrough-inventions_5js03zd40n37-en
- Author(s):
- Florian Egli, Nick Johnstone1, Carlo Menon1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 24 June 2015
- Bibliographic information
-
- No:
- 2015/04
- Pages:
- 50
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5js03zd40n37-en
- Keywords:
- climate change mitigation policy, green growth
- JEL Classification:
- O31: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Innovation and Invention: Processes and Incentives
- O33: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Technological Change: Choices and Consequences ; Diffusion Processes
- Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming
- Q55: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Technological Innovation