 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

ISSN: 
1815-1965 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/18151965
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) leads OECD research on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Working Papers cover a broad range of topics including definition and measurement of science and technology indicators, global value chains, and research on policies to promote innovation. These technical or analytical working papers are prepared by staff or outside consultants to share early insights and elicit feedback.
 

Identifying and inducing breakthrough inventions

An application related to climate change mitigation You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js03zd40n37-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/identifying-and-inducing-breakthrough-inventions_5js03zd40n37-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Florian Egli, Nick Johnstone1, Carlo Menon1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

24 June 2015
Bibliographic information
No:
2015/04
Pages:
50
DOI: 
10.1787/5js03zd40n37-en

Hide / Show Abstract

Most of the projections of the cost of meeting climate change mitigation targets hinge crucially upon assumptions made about the cost and timing of the development of breakthrough technologies. However, very little is known about the conditions which are likely to give rise to breakthrough technologies. This paper seeks to uncover attributes of inventions – as reflected in patent data – which serve as “leading indicators” of subsequent technological and market development in climate change mitigation technologies. The role of industrial generality emerges as being robustly correlated with subsequent technological diffusion, whether measured as subsequent patent counts, commercial applicability, or attractiveness to risk finance. The indicator of closeness to science shows also a positive association with later technological diffusion. Originality and radicalness have more ambiguous results. This work can be seen as a foundation for the future development of a methodology providing guidance to policymakers in the choices made with respect to public support for different technological fields.
Keywords:
climate change mitigation policy, green growth
JEL Classification:
  • O31: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Innovation and Invention: Processes and Incentives
  • O33: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights / Technological Change: Choices and Consequences ; Diffusion Processes
  • Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming
  • Q55: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Technological Innovation
 
Visit the OECD web site