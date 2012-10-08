 
 

OECD Digital Economy Papers

ISSN: 
2071-6826 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/20716826
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

Fixed and Mobile Networks

Substitution, Complementarity and Convergence You or your institution have access to this content

English
Author(s):
OECD
08 Oct 2012
Bibliographic information
No.:
206
Pages:
36
DOI: 
10.1787/5k91d4jwzg7b-en

This report examines the convergence of fixed and mobile (wireless) networks and services. It considers these developments against a long standing question of whether they are complementary or competitive. The report concludes that they are both. Mobile providers have garnered a very large share of traditional services, such as telephony, over the past decade. Nevertheless, mobile networks are dependent on fixed networks and could not efficiently meet the rapidly expanding demand of users without the contributions made by fixed broadband networks. Managing the differences between networks, and their respective strengths and limitations, is one reason there is still tremendous differences in the pricing of some communication services on these networks.
 
