The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

Exploring the Economics of Personal Data

A Survey of Methodologies for Measuring Monetary Value You or your institution have access to this content

This report takes an initial look at methodologies to measure and estimate the monetary value of personal data. Personal data is creating economic and social value at an increasing pace, but measuring and estimating the value being generated is difficult. This is because not only a huge amount of data is being generated, but personal data is used in many different situations for numerous purposes. Studying the value of personal data begins with comparing methodologies for assigning the monetary values attached to it.
 
