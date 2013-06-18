 
 

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

Exploring Data-Driven Innovation as a New Source of Growth

18 June 2013
This report explores the potential role of data and data analytics for the creation of significant competitive advantage and for the formation of knowledge-based capital. Five sectors are discussed in this report as areas in which the use of data can stimulate innovation and productivity growth. They include online advertisement, health care, utilities, logistics and transport, and public administration. The report then maps the areas where coherent public policies and practices are needed to unlock the potential of big data for promoting growth and well-being.
 
