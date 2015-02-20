You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers / Excess Capacity in the Global Steel Industry and the Implications of New Investment Projects
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
- ISSN:
- 2307-4957 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/23074957
Excess Capacity in the Global Steel Industry and the Implications of New Investment Projects
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js65x46nxhj-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/excess-capacity-in-the-global-steel-industry-and-the-implications-of-new-investment-projects_5js65x46nxhj-en
- Author(s):
- OECD
-
- 20 Feb 2015
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 18
- Pages:
- 38
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5js65x46nxhj-en