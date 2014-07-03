 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

Evaluation of Industrial Policy

English
Ken Warwick1, Alistair Nolan2
  • 1: Warwick Economics, United Kingdom

  • 2: OECD, France

03 July 2014
Industrial policy, broadly defined, covers a multitude of policy instruments and approaches. While there has been a recent revival of interest in industrial policy around the world, systematic evidence of efficacy is relatively scarce. This report brings together the work of an OECD expert group that has considered recent evidence from the evaluation of industrial policy. The report focuses on three specific policy areas, namely: support for R&D; capital market interventions (with a focus on risk capital); and public procurement for innovation. The report also examines three areas where packages of industrial policy measures are generally applied: sector approaches including public-private partnerships; policies towards clusters and business networks; and national industrial strategies. In many areas of industrial policy, evaluation faces particular methodological challenges. These challenges are outlined in the report, which concludes by drawing together the main policy lessons from the available evaluation evidence.
 
