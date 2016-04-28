 
 

OECD Digital Economy Papers

ISSN: 
2071-6826 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/20716826
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

Developments in International Mobile Roaming You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jm0lsq78vmx-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/developments-in-international-mobile-roaming_5jm0lsq78vmx-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Frédéric Bourassa1, Sam Paltridge1, Verena Weber1, Yuki Yokomori1, Dimitri Ypsilanti
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

28 Apr 2016
Bibliographic information
No.:
249
Pages:
43
DOI: 
10.1787/5jm0lsq78vmx-en

Hide / Show Abstract

The Council adopted on 16 February 2012 the Recommendation of the Council on International Mobile Roaming which provides a set of policy principles to ensure effective competition, consumer awareness and protection, and a fair price level in international mobile roaming services. The objective of this report is to provide an overview of progress made in the implementation of the Recommendation to determine whether any further action is necessary in this area.
Also available in French
 
Visit the OECD web site