You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Digital Economy Papers / Developments in International Mobile Roaming
OECD Digital Economy Papers
- ISSN:
- 2071-6826 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/20716826
Developments in International Mobile Roaming
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jm0lsq78vmx-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/developments-in-international-mobile-roaming_5jm0lsq78vmx-en
- Author(s):
- Frédéric Bourassa1, Sam Paltridge1, Verena Weber1, Yuki Yokomori1, Dimitri Ypsilanti
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 28 Apr 2016
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 249
- Pages:
- 43
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jm0lsq78vmx-en
Also available in French