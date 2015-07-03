You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers / Cross-country evidence on start-up dynamics
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1815-1965 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18151965
Cross-country evidence on start-up dynamics
- Author(s):
- Flavio Calvino1, Chiara Criscuolo1, 2, Carlo Menon1
- Author Affiliations
- 1: OECD, France
- 2: University College London, United Kingdom
- 03 July 2015
- Bibliographic information
- No:
- 2015/06
- Pages:
- 59
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jrxtkb9mxtb-en
- Keywords:
- employment dynamics, firm demographics, start-ups, entrepreneurship
- JEL Classification:
- D22: Microeconomics / Production and Organizations / Firm Behavior: Empirical Analysis
- L11: Industrial Organization / Market Structure, Firm Strategy, and Market Performance / Production, Pricing, and Market Structure ; Size Distribution of Firms
- L26: Industrial Organization / Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / Entrepreneurship