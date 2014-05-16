 
 

OECD Digital Economy Papers

ISSN: 
2071-6826 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/20716826
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) undertakes a wide range of activities to better understand how information and communication technologies (ICTs) contribute to sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The OECD Digital Economy Papers series covers a broad range of ICT-related issues and makes selected studies available to a wider readership. They include policy reports, which are officially declassified by an OECD Committee, and occasional working papers, which are meant to share early knowledge.
 

Consumer Policy Guidance on Mobile and Online Payments You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jz432cl1ns7-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/consumer-policy-guidance-on-mobile-and-online-payments_5jz432cl1ns7-en
  • READ
Author(s):
OECD
16 May 2014
Bibliographic information
No.:
236
Pages:
22
DOI: 
10.1787/5jz432cl1ns7-en

Hide / Show Abstract

The OECD Committee on Consumer Policy has issued this policy guidance to boost consumer protection when using mobile and on-line payment systems and to identify ways in which policy makers and businesses can work together to strengthen consumer protection while spurring innovation in the marketplace. The guidance addresses a number of key issues in the emerging mobile and online payment area, including the need to establish minimum levels of consumer protection across payment mechanisms, enhanced privacy and child protection, and standards for transparent and accessible information disclosures
 
Visit the OECD web site