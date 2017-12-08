You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers / Co-ordination and support of international research data networks
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
- ISSN:
- 2307-4957 (online)
-
- http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/23074957
Co-ordination and support of international research data networks
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/e92fa89e-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/co-ordination-and-support-of-international-research-data-networks_e92fa89e-en
- Author(s):
- OECD
-
- 08 Dec 2017
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 51
- Pages:
- 46
- http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/e92fa89e-en
- Keywords:
- Data, International, Open Science, Research, Co-ordination, Interoperability, Networks, Open data