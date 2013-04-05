 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers

ISSN: 
2307-4957 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/23074957
Hide / Show Abstract
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) develops evidence-based policy advice on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Policy Papers cover a broad range of topics, including industry and globalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific R&D and emerging technologies. These reports are officially declassified by an OECD Committee.
 

Beyond Industrial Policy

Emerging Issues and New Trends You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k4869clw0xp-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/beyond-industrial-policy_5k4869clw0xp-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Ken Warwick1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: Warwick Economics, United Kingdom

05 Apr 2013
Bibliographic information
No.:
2
Pages:
56
DOI: 
10.1787/5k4869clw0xp-en

Hide / Show Abstract

This paper reviews the evidence on emerging thinking and new trends in the sphere of industrial policy. The paper adopts a broad and inclusive definition of industrial policy, and proposes a new typology based on the orientation of policy and the policy domain. Looking at a typology according to the policy domain, the paper proposes a framework based on growth accounting, which parallels the evolution of thinking about the rationale for industrial policy interventions, which has moved from a traditional approach based largely on product market interventions (production subsidies, state ownership, tariff protection), through market failure-correcting taxes and subsidies operating mainly on factor markets (R&D incentives, training subsidies, investment allowances, help with access to finance) to a focus on interventions that help build systems, create networks, develop institutions and align strategic priorities.
 
Visit the OECD web site