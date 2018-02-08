 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

ISSN: 
1815-1965 (online)
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/18151965
The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) leads OECD research on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Working Papers cover a broad range of topics including definition and measurement of science and technology indicators, global value chains, and research on policies to promote innovation. These technical or analytical working papers are prepared by staff or outside consultants to share early insights and elicit feedback.
 

A portrait of innovative start-ups across countries You or your institution have access to this content

English
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/f9ff02f4-en.pdf
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/science-and-technology/a-portrait-of-innovative-start-ups-across-countries_f9ff02f4-en
Author(s):
Stefano Breschi1, Julie Lassébie1, Carlo Menon1
  • 1: OECD, France

08 Feb 2018
2018/02
60
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/f9ff02f4-en

The report presents new cross-country descriptive evidence on innovative start-ups and related venture capital investments drawing upon Crunchbase, a new dataset that is unprecedented in terms of scope and comprehensiveness. The analysis employs a mix of different statistical techniques (descriptive graphics, econometric analysis, and machine learning) to highlight a number of findings. First, there are significant cross-country differences in the professional and educational background of start-ups’ founders, notably the share of founders with previous academic experience and in the share of “serial entrepreneurs”. Conversely, the founders’ average age is rather constant across countries, but shows a fair degree of variability across sectors. Second, IP assets, and in particular the presence of an inventor in the team of founders, are strongly associated with start-ups’ success. Finally, female founders are less likely to receive funding, receive lower amounts when they do receive financing, and have a lower probability of successful exit, when other factors are controlled for.
 
