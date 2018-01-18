 
 

OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) leads OECD research on the contribution of science, technology and industry to well-being and economic growth. STI Working Papers cover a broad range of topics including definition and measurement of science and technology indicators, global value chains, and research on policies to promote innovation. These technical or analytical working papers are prepared by staff or outside consultants to share early insights and elicit feedback.
 

English
Author(s):
Steffi Friedrichs, Brigitte van Beuzekom
18 Jan 2018
Agreement on a harmonised application of clear statistical definitions of technologies is pertinent to the delineation of technology fields both with regard to each other and within the context of wider economic developments. Biotechnology and nanotechnology are both enabling technologies, which find applications and give rise to innovations in many industry sectors, contributing to determine wide ranges of economic and societal impact.

This document revises the OECD's statistical definition of biotechnology, which had last been reviewed in 2008, and proposes the adoption of a statistical definition of nanotechnology in the same format. The statistical definitions proposed in this document are indicative rather than exhaustive and are expected to change over time as biotechnology and nanotechnology activities evolve.
 
