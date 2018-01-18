You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers / Revised proposal for the revision of the statistical definitions of biotechnology and nanotechnology
Revised proposal for the revision of the statistical definitions of biotechnology and nanotechnology
- Steffi Friedrichs, Brigitte van Beuzekom
- 18 Jan 2018
- 2018/01
- 22
This document revises the OECD's statistical definition of biotechnology, which had last been reviewed in 2008, and proposes the adoption of a statistical definition of nanotechnology in the same format. The statistical definitions proposed in this document are indicative rather than exhaustive and are expected to change over time as biotechnology and nanotechnology activities evolve.