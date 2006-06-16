Based on data for several economies, this chapter analyses the levels and characteristics of entrepreneurship and enterprise development in MENA in a global context and across sub-regions of MENA. The chapter presents an overview of the prevalence of firms in different stages of the business life course and the distribution across economic sectors. Then it focuses on the prevalence of "high-potential" firms or firms that could be or become high growth. The third section of the chapter focuses on the nature of the individuals involved as owner-managers and differing motivations that can influence enterprise success.

The analysis in this chapter is mostly based on data from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM). A more extensive statistical analysis is published in P. Reynolds, (2013, forthcoming), Firm Creation in the Business Life Course: MENA Countries in the Global Context, OECD and IDRC, Paris and Ottawa, which is also part of the research leading to this publication.