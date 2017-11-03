You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers / Economic shocks and changes in global production structures
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
ISSN:
1815-1965 (online)
-
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/18151965
Economic shocks and changes in global production structures
Methods for measuring economic resilience
Author(s):
Yoshihiro Hashiguchi, Norihiko Yamano, Colin Webb
Author Affiliations
-
OECD, France
-
- 03 Nov 2017
Bibliographic information
-
No:
- 2017/09
Pages:
- 46
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/17d0694b-en
Keywords:
- input-output, global value chains, economic resilience, structural changes
JEL Classification:
- C14: Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / Econometric and Statistical Methods and Methodology: General / Semiparametric and Nonparametric Methods: General
- D57: Microeconomics / General Equilibrium and Disequilibrium / Input–Output Tables and Analysis
- E12: Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics / General Aggregative Models / Keynes ; Keynesian ; Post-Keynesian
- F47: International Economics / Macroeconomic Aspects of International Trade and Finance / Forecasting and Simulation: Models and Applications