Economic shocks and changes in global production structures

Methods for measuring economic resilience You or your institution have access to this content

English
Author(s):
Yoshihiro Hashiguchi1, Norihiko Yamano1, Colin Webb1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

03 Nov 2017
2017/09
46
http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/17d0694b-en

Conventional studies on the impacts of economic shocks using global input-output tables (sensitivity analyses) assume stable production structures and thus, only reveal the marginal impacts of changes in final demand. However, when economic shocks occur, whether at home or abroad, economic agents are expected to react to reduce the negative impact or amplify the positive effects. The ability of a country to contain economic losses can be defined as the resilience to economic shocks. Using the OECD's annual Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) tables, 1995 to 2011, this paper investigates the relationship between changes in final demand and production structures for 61 economies. Our findings are summarised as follows. Production and final demand structures tend to change to reduce the negative feedbacks from final demand shocks. During economic downturns, structures tend to change so that the dependence on domestic services increases, while the dependence on domestic demand for goods, and the dependence on foreign demand for domestic goods and services, both decrease. Therefore, the domestic service sector seems to play a key role in temporarily containing the negative feedback. Countries that are able to prop up their economy by domestic service sectors instead of domestic goods and foreign sectors are more resilient to negative economic shocks.
Keywords:
input-output, global value chains, economic resilience, structural changes
JEL Classification:
  • C14: Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / Econometric and Statistical Methods and Methodology: General / Semiparametric and Nonparametric Methods: General
  • D57: Microeconomics / General Equilibrium and Disequilibrium / Input–Output Tables and Analysis
  • E12: Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics / General Aggregative Models / Keynes ; Keynesian ; Post-Keynesian
  • F47: International Economics / Macroeconomic Aspects of International Trade and Finance / Forecasting and Simulation: Models and Applications
 
