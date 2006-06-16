 
 

Corporate Governance

ISSN: 
2077-6535 (online)
ISSN: 
2077-6527 (print)
DOI: 
10.1787/20776535
This series of books addresses issues related to corporate governance including such issues as board composition and nomination, the role of institutional investors, board incentives, risk management and  supervision and enforcement.

Also available in French
 
Risk Management and Corporate Governance

Risk Management and Corporate Governance

Author(s):
OECD
01 Apr 2014
Pages:
94
ISBN:
9789264220102 (EPUB) ; 9789264208636 (PDF) ;9789264208629(print)
DOI: 
10.1787/9789264208636-en

This sixth peer review of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance analyses the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management, in the private sector and in state-owned enterprises. The review covers 26 jurisdictions and is based on a general survey of all participating jurisdictions in December 2012, as well as an in-depth review of corporate risk management in Norway, Singapore and Switzerland.

The report finds that while risk-taking is a fundamental driving force in business and entrepreneurship, the cost of risk management failures is often underestimated, both externally and internally, including the cost in terms of management time needed to rectify the situation. The reports thus concludes that corporate governance should ensure that risks are understood, managed, and, when appropriate, communicated.

  • Foreword

    This report presents the results of the OECD’s sixth peer review based on the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. The report reviews the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management. It covers 27 jurisdictions.

  • Executive summary

    This report reviews the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in 27 of the jurisdictions that participate in the OECD Corporate Governance Committee. Against the background of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, it describes how various jurisdictions have chosen to implement the Principles relating to risk management.

  • Risk management governance framework and practices in 27 jurisdictions

    This report presents the results of the OECD’s sixth peer review based on the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. The report reviews the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in the private sector and in state-owned enterprises.Chapter 1 of the report summarises the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in 27 of the jurisdictions that participate in the OECD Corporate Governance Committee. It is based upon a questionnaire that was sent to all participating jurisdictions in December 2012, discussions in the OECD Corporate Governance Committee in April and November 2013, as well as conclusions from the three in-depth studies of the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in Norway, Singapore and Switzerland contained in Chapters 2-4.

  • Norway: The corporate governance framework and practices relating to risk management

    This chapter, part of the sixth peer review based on the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, summarises the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in Norway, with a focus on the framework for and practices of state-owned enterprises. The chapter was prepared by the OECD Secretariat (Daniel Blume and Winfrid Blaschke).

  • Singapore: The corporate governance framework and practices relating to risk management

    This chapter, part of the sixth peer review based on the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, summarises the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in Singapore, with a focus on Singapore’s recently adopted Risk Governance Guidance for Listed Boards. The chapter was prepared by the OECD Secretariat (Akira Nozaki and Winfrid Blaschke).

  • Switzerland: The corporate governance framework and practices relating to risk management

    This chapter, part of the sixth peer review based on the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, summarises the corporate governance framework and practices relating to corporate risk management in Switzerland, with a primary focus on large multinationals, but also covering state-owned enterprises (including at sub-federal level). The chapter was prepared by the OECD Secretariat (Winfrid Blaschke and Daniel Blume).

  • Financial Stability Board: Sound risk governance practices

    [Chapter V from FSB (2013), Thematic Review on Risk Governance]

