OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 2223-0939 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/22230939
Institutional Investors as Owners
Who Are They and What Do They Do?
- Author(s):
- Serdar Çelik1, Mats Isaksson1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 03 Dec 2013
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 11
- Pages:
- 35
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5k3v1dvmfk42-en
- Keywords:
- institutional investors, corporate governance, shareholder engagement, incentives, shareholder activism
- JEL Classification:
- G30: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / General
- G32: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Financing Policy ; Financial Risk and Risk Management ; Capital and Ownership Structure ; Value of Firms ; Goodwill
- G34: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Mergers ; Acquisitions ; Restructuring ; Corporate Governance
- G38: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Government Policy and Regulation