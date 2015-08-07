You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers / How is corporate governance in Japan changing?
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
How is corporate governance in Japan changing?
Developments in listed companies and roles of institutional investors
- Ryoko Ueda
- 07 Aug 2015
- 17
- 91
- 10.1787/5jrw7j3s37hh-en
- corporate governance, shareholders, institutional investors
- G30: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / General
- G32: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Financing Policy ; Financial Risk and Risk Management ; Capital and Ownership Structure ; Value of Firms ; Goodwill
- G34: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Mergers ; Acquisitions ; Restructuring ; Corporate Governance
- G38: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Government Policy and Regulation