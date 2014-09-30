You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers / Corporate Governance Enforcement in the Middle East and North Africa
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 2223-0939 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/22230939
Corporate Governance Enforcement in the Middle East and North Africa
Evidence and Priorities
- Author(s):
- Alissa Amico1
OECD, France
30 Sep 2014
- 15
- 49
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jxws6scxg7c-en
This paper examines key developments in public and private corporate governance enforcement in the region. It highlights the growing level of public enforcement as expertise within the securities regulators is growing. The paper provides policy recommendations on specific aspects of governance frameworks such as the treatment of related party transactions and board member responsibilities which - if better regulated - could result in more effective governance enforcement in the region.
- Keywords:
- shareholder rights, board appointment, commercial courts, redress, minority shareholder, enforcement, Middle East and North Africa, corporate governance, securities regulator, stock exchange, listing requirements, investor engagement, company law
JEL Classification:
- G38: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Government Policy and Regulation
- K22: Law and Economics / Regulation and Business Law / Business and Securities Law
- K42: Law and Economics / Legal Procedure, the Legal System, and Illegal Behavior / Illegal Behavior and the Enforcement of Law