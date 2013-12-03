 
 

OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers

ISSN: 
2223-0939 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/22230939
Hide / Show Abstract
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers provide timely analysis and information on national and international corporate governance issues and developments, including state ownership and privatisation policies. The working paper series is designed to make select studies by the OECD Corporate Governance Committee, OECD staff members and outside consultants available to a broad audience.
 

Colombian SOEs: A Review Against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises You or your institution have access to this content

English
Author(s):
Héctor Lehuedé1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

03 Dec 2013
No.: 12
Pages: 101
No.:
12
Pages:
101
DOI: 
10.1787/5k3v1ts5s4f6-en

Hide / Show Abstract

This report evaluates the corporate governance practices of Colombian SOEs against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The assessment was prepared based on information provided by the Colombian authorities, an analysis of the available literature and interviews with authorities, consultants, academics, and company as well as stakeholder representatives. Following a brief introduction, Part A of the report provides information about the context in which Colombian SOEs operate, including the main aspects of the regulatory framework and its key actors. Part B refers successively to the different chapters of the Guidelines, evaluating Colombian norms and practices in their light. The final section sets out the report’s conclusions and recommendations. Complementary information can be found in the five annexes. The review was prepared at the request of the Colombian authorities and approved by the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices.
JEL Classification:
  • G3: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance
  • G30: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / General
  • G34: Financial Economics / Corporate Finance and Governance / Mergers ; Acquisitions ; Restructuring ; Corporate Governance
  • K22: Law and Economics / Regulation and Business Law / Business and Securities Law
  • L22: Industrial Organization / Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / Firm Organization and Market Structure
 
