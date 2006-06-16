Established in 1999, the OECD-Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance serves as a regional forum for exchanging experiences and advancing the reform agenda on corporate governance while promoting awareness and use of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. The Roundtable brings together policy makers, practitioners and experts on corporate governance from the Asian region, OECD countries and relevant international organisations. This Roundtable report consist of three sections: 1) an overview of the current policy framework; 2) a summary of the challenges to establishing a formal and transparent board nomination and election process in Asia; and, 3) policy options to improve the transparency of the board nomination and election process in order to reinforce more effective boards.