Corporate Governance
- ISSN:
- 2077-6535 (online)
- ISSN:
- 2077-6527 (print)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/20776535
Better Policies for Board Nomination and Election in Asia
- READ
- Author(s):
- OECD
-
- 04 Oct 2013
- Pages:
- 56
- ISBN:
- 9789264204386 (PDF) ;9789264204379(print)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/9789264204386-en
Established in 1999, the OECD-Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance serves as a regional forum for exchanging experiences and advancing the reform agenda on corporate governance while promoting awareness and use of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. The Roundtable brings together policy makers, practitioners and experts on corporate governance from the Asian region, OECD countries and relevant international organisations. This Roundtable report consist of three sections: 1) an overview of the current policy framework; 2) a summary of the challenges to establishing a formal and transparent board nomination and election process in Asia; and, 3) policy options to improve the transparency of the board nomination and election process in order to reinforce more effective boards.
Table of Contents
Preface
Executive Summary
Chapter 1. Policy options for improving board nomination and election in Asia
-Measures to improve the board nomination and election process in Asia
--I. Ensure a transparent, fair and formal board nomination and election process
--II. Empower the nomination committee
--III. Facilitate the participation of all shareholders in the board nomination and election process
--IV. Enhance transparency and accountability of the board evaluation process
--V. Increase the pool of qualified candidates to the board
Chapter 2. The corporate governance policy landscape in Asia
-Corporate governance frameworks
-Ownership and control structures
-Frameworks for boards
-Role of the board
-Nomination committee
-Nomination of independent board members
-Nomination, election and voting by shareholders
-Voting
-Disclosure of the nomination and election process
-Meeting notices
-Candidate information
-Information sharing mechanisms
-Selection, training and evaluation
-Bibliography
Annex A. Task Force on Board Nomination and Election