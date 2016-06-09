The global economy is caught between two major headwinds: the reversal of the investment-heavy commodity supercycle; and the "L-shaped" recovery in advanced economies caused by the aftermath of the financial crisis and the interaction of re‐regulation with low and negative interest rates. The zero and even negative time value given to money is having perverse effects. Investors are being herded into concentrated and less liquid positions which work against long-term value creation and productivity growth. Normalisation of interest rates and a sustainable recovery of asset prices is shown to depend on which global scenario emerges: an "inflation first" set of policies favoured by central banks, and avoidance of a "creative destruction" phase to deal with over-investment and excess capacity in certain sectors and countries; or "productivity first" policies that bring about structural adjustment more quickly. The scenario most likely to emerge is one of continued monetary ease and choppy and sometimes volatile markets. Equities are least overvalued but cannot rise sustainably on monetary policy alone. Longer-run negative valuation adjustments are implied for some of the other most severely overvalued asset classes.