OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2016
It is seven years since the global crisis and despite easy monetary policy, financial regulatory reform, and G20 resolutions favouring structural measures, the world economy is not making a lot of progress. Indeed, the responses to the crisis seem mainly to have stopped the banks from failing and then pushed the many faces of the crisis around between regions—currently taking the form of excess capacity in emerging markets. Productivity growth raises income per head, allows companies to pay better wages and it raises demand to help to eliminate excess capacity and improve employment. However, this element is missing in the global corporate sector. The theme of this year’s Business and Finance Outlook is fragmentation: the inconsistent structures, policies, rules, laws and industry practices that appear to be blocking business efficiency and productivity growth.
- ePUB
- READ
-
- 09 June 2016
- DOI:
- 10.1787/9789264257573-en
Changing business models of stock exchanges and stock market fragmentation
- READ
- Author(s):
- OECD
-
-
- Pages:
- 119–140
- DOI:
- 10.1787/9789264257573-9-en
This chapter provides an overview of structural changes in the stock exchange industry. It provides data on mergers and acquisitions as well as the changes in the aggregate revenue structure of major stock exchanges. It describes the fragmentation of the stock market resulting from an increase in stock exchange-like trading venues, such as alternative trading systems (ATSs) and multilateral trading facilities (MTFs), and a split between dark (non-displayed) and lit (displayed) trading. Based on firm-level data, statistics are provided for the relative distribution of stock trading across different trading venues as well as for different trading characteristics, such as order size, company focus and the total volumes of dark and lit trading. The chapter ends with an overview of recent regulatory initiatives aimed at maintaining market fairness and a level playing field among investors.