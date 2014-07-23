You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Working Papers on International Investment / Investment Treaties and Shareholder Claims for Reflective Loss: Insights from Advanced Systems of Corporate Law
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Investment Treaties and Shareholder Claims for Reflective Loss: Insights from Advanced Systems of Corporate Law
David Gaukrodger
23 July 2014
This paper examines shareholder claims for reflective loss under investment treaties in light of comparative analysis of advanced systems of corporate law. The paper considers the impact of allowing shareholder claims for reflective loss on key characteristics of the business corporation. The paper also explores possible responses by different categories of investors to the availability of shareholder claims for reflective loss under investment treaties.
