 
 

OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions

ISSN: 
2079-7117 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/20797117
Hide / Show Abstract
Selected studies on finance, insurance and private pensions policy prepared for dissemination in order to stimulate wider discussion and further analysis and obtain feedback from interested audiences. The studies provide timely analysis and background on industry developments, structural issues, and public policy in the financial sector. Topics include risk management, governance, investments, benefit protection, and financial education. Previous papers addressing these policy issues are available via http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/19936397.
 

Institutional Investors and Green Infrastructure Investments

Selected Case Studies You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k3xr8k6jb0n-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/finance-and-investment/institutional-investors-and-green-infrastructure-investments_5k3xr8k6jb0n-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Christopher Kaminker1, Osamu Kawanishi1, Fiona Stewart1, Ben Caldecott2, Nicholas Howarth2
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

  • 2: University of Oxford, United Kingdom

23 Oct 2013
Bibliographic information
No.:
35
Pages:
98
DOI: 
10.1787/5k3xr8k6jb0n-en

Hide / Show Abstract

This report is structured in three chapters. The first chapter examines the channels through which institutional investors can access green infrastructure, assesses the extent to which this is currently happening, and identifies the barriers to scaling up these investment flows. The second chapter presents four case studies: on utility-scale solar PV power generation in the United States, sustainable agriculture in Brazil, off-shore wind energy in the United Kingdom, and the securitisation of on-shore wind farms in Germany and France. The third chapter uses the conclusions on the case studies to draw out broader lessons for governments on the policy settings which may support investment in green infrastructure by institutional investors. These include, inter alia, ensuring a stable and integrated policy environment, addressing market failures, providing an infrastructure road map, facilitating the development of appropriate green financing vehicles, and promoting market transparency and improved data collection.
Keywords:
infrastructure, insurance companies, green growth, pension funds, green bonds
JEL Classification:
  • G15: Financial Economics / General Financial Markets / International Financial Markets
  • G18: Financial Economics / General Financial Markets / Government Policy and Regulation
  • G23: Financial Economics / Financial Institutions and Services / Non-bank Financial Institutions ; Financial Instruments ; Institutional Investors
  • G28: Financial Economics / Financial Institutions and Services / Government Policy and Regulation
  • J26: Labor and Demographic Economics / Demand and Supply of Labor / Retirement ; Retirement Policies
 
Visit the OECD web site