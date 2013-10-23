You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions / Institutional Investors and Green Infrastructure Investments
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
- ISSN:
- 2079-7117 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/20797117
Institutional Investors and Green Infrastructure Investments
Selected Case Studies
- Author(s):
- Christopher Kaminker1, Osamu Kawanishi1, Fiona Stewart1, Ben Caldecott2, Nicholas Howarth2
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
- 2: University of Oxford, United Kingdom
-
- 23 Oct 2013
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 35
- Pages:
- 98
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5k3xr8k6jb0n-en
- Keywords:
- infrastructure, insurance companies, green growth, pension funds, green bonds
- JEL Classification:
- G15: Financial Economics / General Financial Markets / International Financial Markets
- G18: Financial Economics / General Financial Markets / Government Policy and Regulation
- G23: Financial Economics / Financial Institutions and Services / Non-bank Financial Institutions ; Financial Instruments ; Institutional Investors
- G28: Financial Economics / Financial Institutions and Services / Government Policy and Regulation
- J26: Labor and Demographic Economics / Demand and Supply of Labor / Retirement ; Retirement Policies