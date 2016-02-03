OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends
- Continues
- Financial Market Trends
- Frequency
- Semiannual
- ISSN:
- 1995-2872 (online)
- ISSN:
- 1995-2864 (print)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/19952872
The twice-yearly journal from OECD providing timely analyses and statistics on financial matters of topical interest and longer-term developments in specific financial sectors. Each issue provides a brief update of trends and prospects in the international and major domestic financial markets along with articles covering such topics as structural and regulatory developments in OECD financial systems, trends in foreign direct investment, trends in privatization, and financial sector statistics covering areas such as bank profitability, insurance, and institutional investors.
Periodically, a small number of articles within one field of financial sector developments – constituting the so-called special focus for the particular issue – may be included.
Now published as part of the OECD Journal package.
Finance and climate
The transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy from a financial sector perspective
- READ
- Author(s):
- Jean Boissinot, Doryane Huber, Gildas Lame
-
- 03 Feb 2016
- Pages:
- 17
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 1,
- Volume:
- 2015,
- Issue:
- 1
- Pages:
- 7–23
- DOI:
- 10.1787/fmt-2015-5jrrz76d5td5
Climate change is a major political and economic challenge. This paper sketches out its relevance for the financial sector. Necessary low-carbon investments imply a significant yet manageable financing gap. However, we argue that beyond capital mobilisation that has attracted most attention until now, the main challenge is ensuring a transition-consistent capital reallocation. The financial sector has a key role to play in that respect, complementary to appropriately designed climate policies. To help the financial system fulfil its role, the understanding of the economics of climate change should be deepened and a sector-wide businessoriented appropriation of these issues should be promoted.
JEL classification: Q54, E10, E44, G12, G14, G21, G22, G23, G28.
Keywords: Climate change, low carbon, climate finance, green finance, investment, capital allocation, financial system, risks