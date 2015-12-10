You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Working Papers on International Investment / Currency-based measures targeting banks - Balancing national regulation of risk and financial openness
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
- ISSN:
- 1815-1957 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/18151957
Currency-based measures targeting banks - Balancing national regulation of risk and financial openness
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jrp0z9lp1zr-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/finance-and-investment/currency-based-measures-targeting-banks-balancing-national-regulation-of-risk-and-financial-openness_5jrp0z9lp1zr-en
- Author(s):
- Annamaria de Crescenzio1, Marta Golin1, Anne-Christelle Ott
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 10 Dec 2015
- Bibliographic information
-
- No:
- 2015/03
- Pages:
- 38
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5jrp0z9lp1zr-en
- Keywords:
- macroprudential policy, capital flows, capital controls, banking regulations, financial stability, foreign currency
- JEL Classification:
- C82: Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / Data Collection and Data Estimation Methodology ; Computer Programs / Methodology for Collecting, Estimating, and Organizing Macroeconomic Data ; Data Access
- E58: Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics / Monetary Policy, Central Banking, and the Supply of Money and Credit / Central Banks and Their Policies
- F3: International Economics / International Finance
- F38: International Economics / International Finance / International Financial Policy: Financial Transactions Tax; Capital Controls
- F65: International Economics / Economic Impacts of Globalization / Finance
- G28: Financial Economics / Financial Institutions and Services / Government Policy and Regulation