You are here: Home / Papers / OECD Environment Working Papers / Towards a Green Investment Policy Framework
OECD Environment Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1997-0900 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/19970900
Towards a Green Investment Policy Framework
The Case of Low-Carbon, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure
Click to Access:
English
- READ
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k8zth7s6s6d-en.pdf
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/towards-a-green-investment-policy-framework_5k8zth7s6s6d-en
- Author(s):
- Jan Corfee-Morlot1, Virginie Marchal1, Céline Kauffmann, Christopher Kennedy1, Fiona Stewart1, Christopher Kaminker1, Géraldine Ang1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
-
- 12 Nov 2012
- Bibliographic information
-
- No.:
- 48
- Pages:
- 69
- DOI:
- 10.1787/5k8zth7s6s6d-en
- Keywords:
- finance, infrastructure, risk, development, private investment, policy, climate change
- JEL Classification:
- G11: Financial Economics / General Financial Markets / Portfolio Choice ; Investment Decisions
- G18: Financial Economics / General Financial Markets / Government Policy and Regulation
- O44: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Economic Growth and Aggregate Productivity / Environment and Growth
- Q01: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / General / Sustainable Development
- Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming