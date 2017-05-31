 
 

OECD Environment Working Papers

ISSN: 
1997-0900 (online)
DOI: 
10.1787/19970900
Hide / Show Abstract
This series is designed to make available to a wider readership selected studies on environmental issues prepared for use within the OECD. Authorship is usually collective, but principal authors are named. The papers are generally available only in their original language English or French with a summary in the other if available.
 

The empirics of enabling investment and innovation in renewable energy You or your institution have access to this content

English
Click to Access: 
    http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/67d221b8-en.pdf
  • PDF
    • http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/the-empirics-of-enabling-investment-and-innovation-in-renewable-energy_67d221b8-en
  • READ
Author(s):
Géraldine Ang1, Pralhad Burli2, Dirk Röttgers1
Author Affiliations
  • 1: OECD, France

  • 2: Montclair State University, United States

31 May 2017
Bibliographic information
No.:
123
Pages:
94
DOI: 
10.1787/67d221b8-en

Hide / Show Abstract

This working paper undertakes econometric analysis to assess the impacts of climate mitigation policies and the quality of the investment environment on investment and innovation in renewable power in OECD and G20 countries. It also assesses how countries’ investment environments interact with climate mitigation policies to influence investment and patent activity in renewable power. The paper gathered and tested data across OECD and G20 countries on more than 70 explanatory variables, which were analysed using two Poisson-family regression models: one to investigate determinants of investment flows in renewable power from 2000 until 2014; and one to investigate determinants of patent counts in renewable-power technologies from 2000 until 2012. Results of the econometric analysis are consistent with the main hypothesis in this paper that beyond setting climate mitigation policies, policy makers need to strengthen the general investment environment and align it with climate mitigation policies in order to mobilise investment and innovation in renewable power across OECD and G20 countries.
Keywords:
climate change, climate finance, estimation, regression, public intervention
JEL Classification:
  • F30: International Economics / International Finance / General
  • H23: Public Economics / Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / Externalities ; Redistributive Effects ; Environmental Taxes and Subsidies
  • L94: Industrial Organization / Industry Studies: Transportation and Utilities / Electric Utilities
  • O3: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights
  • Q42: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Alternative Energy Sources
  • Q48: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Government Policy
  • Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming
  • Q55: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Technological Innovation
  • Q58: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Government Policy
 
Visit the OECD web site