OECD Environment Working Papers
- ISSN:
- 1997-0900 (online)
- DOI:
- 10.1787/19970900
The empirics of enabling investment and innovation in renewable energy
English
- Author(s):
- Géraldine Ang1, Pralhad Burli2, Dirk Röttgers1
- Author Affiliations
-
- 1: OECD, France
- 2: Montclair State University, United States
-
- 31 May 2017
-
- No.:
- 123
- Pages:
- 94
- DOI:
- 10.1787/67d221b8-en
- Keywords:
- climate change, climate finance, estimation, regression, public intervention
- JEL Classification:
- F30: International Economics / International Finance / General
- H23: Public Economics / Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / Externalities ; Redistributive Effects ; Environmental Taxes and Subsidies
- L94: Industrial Organization / Industry Studies: Transportation and Utilities / Electric Utilities
- O3: Economic Development, Innovation, Technological Change, and Growth / Innovation ; Research and Development ; Technological Change ; Intellectual Property Rights
- Q42: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Alternative Energy Sources
- Q48: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Energy / Government Policy
- Q54: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Climate ; Natural Disasters and Their Management ; Global Warming
- Q55: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Technological Innovation
- Q58: Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics ; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Environmental Economics / Government Policy