N°
2016/04
22 Sep 2016
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlr2z7ntkf8-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/environmentally-adjusted-multifactor-productivity_5jlr2z7ntkf8-en
READ
Environmentally Adjusted Multifactor Productivity
Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič, Martin Souchier
This paper further refines the OECD framework for measuring the environmentally adjusted multifactor productivity growth that seeks to incorporate environmental services in productivity analysis. Compared to standard productivity measurement, this...
N°
2016/03
22 Sep 2016
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlr2z86r5xw-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/land-cover-and-land-use-indicators_5jlr2z86r5xw-en
READ
Land Cover and Land Use Indicators
Vasco Diogo, Eric Koomen
This paper identifies opportunities to refine OECD’s indicators of land cover and land use and their regular production for all OECD and G20 countries. A comprehensive review is conducted of the available datasets at the global, regional and national...
N°
2016/02
13 Aug 2016
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlsqs8g1t9r-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/population-exposure-to-fine-particles_5jlsqs8g1t9r-en
READ
Population Exposure to Fine Particles
Alexander Mackie, Ivan Haščič, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez
This paper presents progress in elaborating an indicator of population exposure to PM2.5 with the objective to produce internationally harmonised indicators for all OECD and G20 countries. The paper takes stock of the various methodological options,...
N°
2016/01
13 Aug 2016
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlsqs98gss7-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/air-pollution-exposure-indicators_5jlsqs98gss7-en
READ
Air Pollution Exposure Indicators
Jay Turner
This paper identifies opportunities to refine OECD’s indicators of air pollution and population exposure to air pollution, and their periodic production for OECD and G20 countries. First, a comprehensive review is conducted of the publicly available...
N°
2015/02
07 Apr 2015
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js319256pvf-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/towards-complete-balance-sheets-in-the-national-accounts_5js319256pvf-en
READ
Towards Complete Balance Sheets in the National Accounts
Paul Schreyer, C. Obst
Despite its importance, regular measurement of the value of natural resources at national level is still in its infancy and often disconnected from valuation approaches for other assets. We show that there exists a consistent approach towards...
N°
2015/01
23 Feb 2015
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js65xnk52kc-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/land-transport-and-how-to-unlock-investment-in-support-of-green-growth_5js65xnk52kc-en
READ
Land Transport and How to Unlock Investment in Support of “Green Growth”
David Banister, Philippe Crist, Stephen Perkins
“Green growth” and transport combines several different concepts that are central to sustainable mobility, including sustainable economic activity, reduced environmental impact and sustained growth in high quality jobs. It attempts to balance the...
N°
2014/03
23 Dec 2014
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5js6b25c2r5g-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/green-development-co-operation-in-zambia_5js6b25c2r5g-en
READ
Green Development Co-Operation in Zambia
Juan Casado-Asensio, Shannon Wang, Katlego Moilwa, Anna Drutschinin
Embracing green growth can secure strong, stable and sustainable development. Green growth recognises and integrates the value of natural capital into economic decision-making and development planning, which is critical to avoid natural capital...
N°
2014/02
21 Aug 2014
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jxvd5rnjnxs-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment-and-sustainable-development/estimating-shadow-prices-of-pollution-in-selected-oecd-countries_5jxvd5rnjnxs-en
READ
Estimating Shadow Prices of Pollution in Selected OECD Countries
Thai-Thanh Dang, Annabelle Mourougane
Now that pollution is reaching worrisome levels in some countries and at the global level, there is a growing consensus that it needs to be explicitly considered as a by-product of the production process and incorporated in economic decisions. But...
N°
2014/01
21 Aug 2014
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jxvd5rq5lzv-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment-and-sustainable-development/adjusting-productivity-for-pollution-in-selected-asian-economies_5jxvd5rq5lzv-en
READ
Adjusting Productivity for Pollution in Selected Asian Economies
Thai-Thanh Dang, Annabelle Mourougane
Multifactor productivity (MFP) is increasingly used in economic policy, not least to compute potential output. Most measures are based on a standard production function combining labour and capital, but do not incorporate the negative by-products of...
N°
2013/10
03 Dec 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k3v1dtzlxzq-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment-and-sustainable-development/greener-skills-and-jobs-for-a-low-carbon-future_5k3v1dtzlxzq-en
READ
Greener Skills and Jobs for a Low-Carbon Future
OECD
Green skills, that is, skills needed in a low-carbon economy, will be required in all sectors and at all levels in the workforce as emerging economic activities create new (or renewed) occupations. Structural changes will realign sectors that are...
N°
2013/09
26 Nov 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k3w6ljtrj0q-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment-and-sustainable-development/improving-the-effectiveness-of-green-local-development_5k3w6ljtrj0q-en
READ
Improving the Effectiveness of Green Local Development
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Samantha Sharpe, Merritt Hughes, Carmen Avellaner de Santos
This report presents a snapshot of the global renewable energy industry and investigates what this global industry can mean for local development. This industry is rapidly growing in response to countries’ activities to reduce their carbon emissions....
N°
2013/08
12 Aug 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k420651szzr-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/making-growth-green-and-inclusive-the-case-of-cambodia_5k420651szzr-en
READ
Making Growth Green and Inclusive: The Case of Cambodia
Essam Yassin Mohammed, Shannon Wang, Gary Kawaguchi
Developing countries have collectively displayed relatively high growth rates in the last decade. Although large disparities still persist in standards of living, low and middle income countries averaged economic growth of 6.2% between 2000 and 2008,...
N°
2013/07
05 June 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k46dbzhrkhl-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/making-growth-green-and-inclusive_5k46dbzhrkhl-en
READ
Making Growth Green and Inclusive: The Case of Ethiopia
Steve Bass, Shannon Siyao Wang, Tadele Ferede, Daniel Fikreyesus
Ethiopian society, economy and environment are so intimately interlinked that systematic attention is essential if clashes are to be resolved and synergies realised. For example, the majority of poor people are principally dependent on agriculture...
N°
2013/06
11 Apr 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k483jn5j1lv-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/private-sector-initiatives-on-measuring-and-reporting-on-green-growth_5k483jn5j1lv-en
READ
Private Sector Initiatives on Measuring and Reporting on Green Growth
Nancy Kamp-Roelands
Green growth gains momentum, not only for governments but for companies as well. They see increasingly the opportunities that come along with ‘green growth’ as well as the relevance of mitigating environmental and social risks to which they are...
N°
2013/05
06 May 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k483jn87hnv-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/greening-global-value-chains-innovation-and-the-international-diffusion-of-technologies-and-knowledge_5k483jn87hnv-en
READ
Greening Global Value Chains: Innovation and the International Diffusion of Technologies and Knowledge
Matthieu Glachant
The objective of the paper is to lay out the state of knowledge on the role of innovation and the diffusion of technologies in the greening of global value chains as well as some of the main policy issues and key research gaps1. A special emphasis...
N°
2013/04
06 May 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k483jnbjbzn-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/greening-global-value-chains-implementation-challenges_5k483jnbjbzn-en
READ
Greening Global Value Chains: Implementation Challenges
Bernard Sinclair-Desgagné
The objective of this paper is to highlight some of the most important implementation issues associated with the greening of global value chains (GVCs). Special attention is given to how public policies and business strategies can support each other...
N°
2013/03
11 Apr 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k483jndzwtj-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/building-green-global-value-chains_5k483jndzwtj-en
READ
Building Green Global Value Chains
OECD
In this paper we explore why and how the private sector is working in partnerships with the public sector on building green global value chains. The findings and insights are based on the experiences of the companies associated in the Dutch...
N°
2013/02
27 Mar 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k486rchlnxx-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/what-have-we-learned-from-attempts-to-introduce-green-growth-policies_5k486rchlnxx-en
READ
What Have We Learned from Attempts to Introduce Green-Growth Policies?
OECD
Long-term projections suggest that without policy changes, the continuation of business-as-usual economic growth and development will have serious impacts on natural resources and the ecosystem services on which human well-being depends. This...
N°
2013/01
26 Feb 2013
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k97gk40v3ln-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/why-new-business-models-matter-for-green-growth_5k97gk40v3ln-en
READ
Why New Business Models Matter for Green Growth
Andrea Beltramello, Linda Haie-Fayle, Dirk Pilat
New business models can make an important contribution to the transition to green growth. While some new business models involve large firms, others are small start-up firms that seek to exploit technological or commercial opportunities that have...
N°
2012/03
01 Sep 2012
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k95xtcmxltc-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/market-development-for-green-cars_5k95xtcmxltc-en
READ
Market Development for Green Cars
Andrea Beltramello
This report presents and analyses policies, programmes and approaches for the development, market introduction and diffusion of green cars. It reviews government policies in a number of OECD countries as well as a selection of non-OECD economies. The...
N°
2012/02
01 July 2012
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k97gk42q86g-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/green-growth-and-environmental-governance-in-eastern-europe-caucasus-and-central-asia_5k97gk42q86g-en
READ
Green Growth and Environmental Governance in Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia
OECD
The report takes stock of the latest developments in the overall economic and social conditions in EECCA countries, market signals and environmental governance arrangements that may facilitate the shift towards green growth, and discusses possible...
N°
2012/01
01 June 2012
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k9h3630320v-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/the-jobs-potential-of-a-shift-towards-a-low-carbon-economy_5k9h3630320v-en
READ
The Jobs Potential of a Shift Towards a Low-Carbon Economy
OECD
The greening of the labour market will create new opportunities for workers, but also new risks that could undermine political support for green growth policies. Accordingly, labour market and skills policy should also seek to maximise the benefits...
N°
2011/02
01 June 2011
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k97gk44c6vf-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/interactions-between-emission-trading-systems-and-other-overlapping-policy-instruments_5k97gk44c6vf-en
READ
Interactions Between Emission Trading Systems and Other Overlapping Policy Instruments
Nils Axel Braathen
Well designed emission trading systems are environmentally effective and economically efficient instruments to address emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. This paper discusses interactions that can occur when a cap-and-trade based emission...
N°
2011/01
01 Mar 2011
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k9h3633prbq-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/environmental-claims_5k9h3633prbq-en
READ
Environmental Claims
OECD
The Committee on Consumer Policy launched a project to examine ways to enhance the value and effectiveness of green claims in April 2009. In support of the work, a workshop with representatives from government, business and civil society was held in...
N°
2010/01
01 Sep 2010
Click to Access:
http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5k9h3635kdbt-en.pdf
PDF
http://www.keepeek.com/Digital-Asset-Management/oecd/environment/greener-and-smarter_5k9h3635kdbt-en
READ
Greener and Smarter
Arthur Mickoleit
Information and communication technologies (ICTs) are a key enabler of “green growth” in all sectors of the economy. They are a key part of government strategies for a sustainable economic recovery. This report looks at how ICTs can improve their own...