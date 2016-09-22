N° 2016/04 Click to Access: http://oecd.metastore.ingenta.com/content/5jlr2z7ntkf8-en.pdf PDF

Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič, Martin Souchier This paper further refines the OECD framework for measuring the environmentally adjusted multifactor productivity growth that seeks to incorporate environmental services in productivity analysis. Compared to standard productivity measurement, this...

Vasco Diogo, Eric Koomen This paper identifies opportunities to refine OECD’s indicators of land cover and land use and their regular production for all OECD and G20 countries. A comprehensive review is conducted of the available datasets at the global, regional and national...

Alexander Mackie, Ivan Haščič, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez This paper presents progress in elaborating an indicator of population exposure to PM2.5 with the objective to produce internationally harmonised indicators for all OECD and G20 countries. The paper takes stock of the various methodological options,...

Jay Turner This paper identifies opportunities to refine OECD’s indicators of air pollution and population exposure to air pollution, and their periodic production for OECD and G20 countries. First, a comprehensive review is conducted of the publicly available...

Paul Schreyer, C. Obst Despite its importance, regular measurement of the value of natural resources at national level is still in its infancy and often disconnected from valuation approaches for other assets. We show that there exists a consistent approach towards...

David Banister, Philippe Crist, Stephen Perkins “Green growth” and transport combines several different concepts that are central to sustainable mobility, including sustainable economic activity, reduced environmental impact and sustained growth in high quality jobs. It attempts to balance the...

Juan Casado-Asensio, Shannon Wang, Katlego Moilwa, Anna Drutschinin Embracing green growth can secure strong, stable and sustainable development. Green growth recognises and integrates the value of natural capital into economic decision-making and development planning, which is critical to avoid natural capital...

Thai-Thanh Dang, Annabelle Mourougane Now that pollution is reaching worrisome levels in some countries and at the global level, there is a growing consensus that it needs to be explicitly considered as a by-product of the production process and incorporated in economic decisions. But...

Thai-Thanh Dang, Annabelle Mourougane Multifactor productivity (MFP) is increasingly used in economic policy, not least to compute potential output. Most measures are based on a standard production function combining labour and capital, but do not incorporate the negative by-products of...

OECD Green skills, that is, skills needed in a low-carbon economy, will be required in all sectors and at all levels in the workforce as emerging economic activities create new (or renewed) occupations. Structural changes will realign sectors that are...

Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Samantha Sharpe, Merritt Hughes, Carmen Avellaner de Santos This report presents a snapshot of the global renewable energy industry and investigates what this global industry can mean for local development. This industry is rapidly growing in response to countries’ activities to reduce their carbon emissions....

Essam Yassin Mohammed, Shannon Wang, Gary Kawaguchi Developing countries have collectively displayed relatively high growth rates in the last decade. Although large disparities still persist in standards of living, low and middle income countries averaged economic growth of 6.2% between 2000 and 2008,...

Steve Bass, Shannon Siyao Wang, Tadele Ferede, Daniel Fikreyesus Ethiopian society, economy and environment are so intimately interlinked that systematic attention is essential if clashes are to be resolved and synergies realised. For example, the majority of poor people are principally dependent on agriculture...

Nancy Kamp-Roelands Green growth gains momentum, not only for governments but for companies as well. They see increasingly the opportunities that come along with ‘green growth’ as well as the relevance of mitigating environmental and social risks to which they are...

Matthieu Glachant The objective of the paper is to lay out the state of knowledge on the role of innovation and the diffusion of technologies in the greening of global value chains as well as some of the main policy issues and key research gaps1. A special emphasis...

Bernard Sinclair-Desgagné The objective of this paper is to highlight some of the most important implementation issues associated with the greening of global value chains (GVCs). Special attention is given to how public policies and business strategies can support each other...

OECD In this paper we explore why and how the private sector is working in partnerships with the public sector on building green global value chains. The findings and insights are based on the experiences of the companies associated in the Dutch...

OECD Long-term projections suggest that without policy changes, the continuation of business-as-usual economic growth and development will have serious impacts on natural resources and the ecosystem services on which human well-being depends. This...

Andrea Beltramello, Linda Haie-Fayle, Dirk Pilat New business models can make an important contribution to the transition to green growth. While some new business models involve large firms, others are small start-up firms that seek to exploit technological or commercial opportunities that have...

Andrea Beltramello This report presents and analyses policies, programmes and approaches for the development, market introduction and diffusion of green cars. It reviews government policies in a number of OECD countries as well as a selection of non-OECD economies. The...

OECD The report takes stock of the latest developments in the overall economic and social conditions in EECCA countries, market signals and environmental governance arrangements that may facilitate the shift towards green growth, and discusses possible...

OECD The greening of the labour market will create new opportunities for workers, but also new risks that could undermine political support for green growth policies. Accordingly, labour market and skills policy should also seek to maximise the benefits...

Nils Axel Braathen Well designed emission trading systems are environmentally effective and economically efficient instruments to address emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. This paper discusses interactions that can occur when a cap-and-trade based emission...

OECD The Committee on Consumer Policy launched a project to examine ways to enhance the value and effectiveness of green claims in April 2009. In support of the work, a workshop with representatives from government, business and civil society was held in...