Governments can encourage private investment in LCR infrastructure by improving the risk-return profile of projects. The paper provides a ranking of the most significant risks in financing LCR projects showing that policy (or sovereign) risks rank amongst the highest. The potential to finance LCR infrastructure in low income nations is challenging due to basic banking services, lack of non-bank financial services, weak risk management capacity and limited availability of long term funding. Drawing on OECD?s work on the water sector, the paper reviews financing mechanisms that help to increase access to commercial banks, bond finance, project finance and equity finance in developing countries. Green bonds are an example of a financing mechanism with strong potential for LCR infrastructure in developed countries, but supportive government policies are required. The paper concludes by considering governance arrangements that can enable and secure private engagement in LCR infrastructure investment, including public private partnerships (PPPs). Where governments have opted to use PPPs, government PPP units may be suitable administrative units for managing delivery of LCR performance as an integral part of the infrastructure project.